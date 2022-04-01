JOBS WITH SCREEN AUSTRALIA

Departmental Coordinator, First Nations

Location: Sydney

Engagement Type: Contract, 2 years

Salary: $68,045.00 per annum plus 15.4% superannuation

Department: First Nations

Immediate Manager: Head, First Nations

The successful candidate will be engaged under the Screen Australia Act 2008

About US

The First Nations Department at Screen Australia works to support bold First Nations screen stories, authored by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander screen practitioners. The department has proudly funded award winning content such as Total Control, Mystery Road and Redfern Now (ABC), and feature films such as Sweet Country, Goldstone and Samson and Delilah, as well as numerous documentaries, factual series, short film and most recently online series.

About the role

We currently have an opportunity for a talented coordinator to join our First Nations department. This role is responsible for providing operational and administrative support by assisting with funding rounds and the associated application lifecycle for the Department. In addition, the role will also coordinate and assist with other general administration processes for the First Nations Department, including administration support to the Head of First Nations. This position has an important industry liaison role, and works closely with the Program Operations and Contracts Management teams.

This role is offered as a full time 2 year contract, with an immediate start (ideally).

About you

Applicants must be of Indigenous Australian or Torres Strait Islander descent, identify as an Indigenous Australian or Torres Strait Islander, and be accepted as such by the community with which he/she/they is associated.

Knowledge and understanding of Indigenous society and culture and an understanding of the issues affecting Indigenous people in contemporary Australian society, including the diversity of circumstances in Indigenous communities.

Experience in the provision of high level administrative and coordination support, including the ability to organise meetings, appointments, functions and travel.

Experience managing work-flows and coordinating information flows within a team and other work areas, and to accurately and efficiently maintain records and files.

Demonstrated high level of organisational skills, including the ability to manage competing priorities and meet deadlines with limited supervision.

This role would suit a bright and talented team player with a positive can do attitude that can hit the ground running and ideally able to start immediately.

The benefits

In return you will receive a salary of $68,045.00 + 15.4% super, work in our modern offices in Ultimo; and become part of a collaborative, high performing and creative team environment.

Please note that this is an Indigenous identified position.Applicants must be of Indigenous Australian descent, identify as an Indigenous Australian and be accepted as such by the community with which he/she is associated.

The filling of this employment opportunity is intended to constitute a special measure under section 8(1) of the Racial Discrimination Act.

Please note, while at Screen Australia, employees are unable to access any state or Screen Australia funding, in addition to freelancing on any Screen Australia productions.

How to apply

Applications must be received by 1 April 2022.

Along with your resume, your application must include:

the Applicant Particulars Form ; and

; and your response to the Selection Criteria (Qualifications and Experience), listed in the job profile.

Applications should be emailed to Recruitment or posted to:

Human Resources Team

Screen Australia

GPO Box 3984

SYDNEY NSW 2001