JOBS WITH SCREEN AUSTRALIA

Development and Investment Manager, First Nations

Engagement Type: 2 year contract

Location: Sydney

Salary on commencement: $103,746 per annum + 15.4% superannuation ​

Department: First Nations​

Immediate Manager: Head of First Nations​

The successful candidate will be engaged under the Screen Australia Act 2008.

About US

The First Nations Department at Screen Australia works to support bold First Nations screen stories, authored by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander screen practitioners. The department has proudly funded award-winning content such as Total Control, Mystery Road and Redfern Now, and feature films such as Sweet Country, Goldstone and Samson and Delilah, as well as numerous documentaries, factual series, short film and most recently online series.

About the role

We now have an excellent opportunity for a talented professional to join our First Nations Department as a Development and Investment Manager. Working collaboratively with the other members of the team, you will leverage your knowledge of First Nations screen culture and your creative experience producing, writing and/or script editing to evaluate project proposals, assess funding applications and manage a slate of funded projects across the Department’s funding programs and initiatives. You will liaise with industry practitioners to provide information on funding opportunities, advice on applications; and work closely with funded applicants to facilitate successful completion and delivery of projects.

This opportunity is offered as an initial 2 year contract and will be based in our Sydney office.

About you

Tertiary qualifications in Film studies/Arts/Media or related work experience.

Previous experience in a similar role or recent credited experience at a creative level in any of the following: feature film, short film, documentary, animation and/or interactive media in roles such as, producer, production manager, line producer, writer or script editor.

Extensive knowledge and understanding of Indigenous society and culture and an understanding of the issues affecting First Nations people in contemporary Australian society, including the diversity of circumstances in First Nations communities.

Knowledge of production budgets, finance plans and the commissioning processes.

Good creative judgment with a proven ability to evaluate ideas, scripts and other proposals and ability to assess the production and budget implications of scripts and project proposals.

The benefits

In return you will receive a competitive salary, work in our modern offices in Ultimo; and become part of a friendly, passionate and high performing team environment.

Please note that this is an Indigenous identified position. Applicants must be of Indigenous Australian descent, identify as an Indigenous Australian and be accepted as such by the community with which he/she is associated.

The filling of this employment opportunity is intended to constitute a special measure under section 8(1) of the Racial Discrimination Act.

HOW TO APPLY

Applications must be received by 22 October 2021.

Along with your resume, your application must include:

the Applicant Particulars Form ; and

; and your response to the Selection Criteria (Qualifications and Experience), listed in the job profile.

Applications should be emailed to Recruitment or posted to:



Human Resources Team

Screen Australia

GPO Box 3984

SYDNEY NSW 2001